Field & Main Bank Sells 261 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $39.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nomura downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

