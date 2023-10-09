Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,698 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $37,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,024,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

