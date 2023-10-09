Field & Main Bank Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

