Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $41,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $30.47. 738,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,024,217. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

Get Our Latest Report on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.