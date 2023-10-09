Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. 163,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,287. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.