Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,156.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. 163,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,287. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
