Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 231,766 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,766 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $15.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. 138,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,218. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.