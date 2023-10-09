Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises 21.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $143,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $194.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,850. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average of $196.00. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $158.95 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

