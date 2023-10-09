Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. 289,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,413. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

