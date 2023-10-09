Guggenheim Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $75.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

AEE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. 42,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,901. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

