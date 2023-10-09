PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,080,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $92.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

