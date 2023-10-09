iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 4.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $29,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 824,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

