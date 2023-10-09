Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,274 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.24. 413,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,434. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
