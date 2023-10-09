Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.01 and a 200 day moving average of $368.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $244.85 and a 52-week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

