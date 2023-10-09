iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Boosted by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.76. 1,759,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.