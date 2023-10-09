Ervin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ervin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 0.3% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $110.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

