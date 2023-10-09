WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $217.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average is $244.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

