WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

