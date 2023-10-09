Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Steelcase from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,227. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,289 shares in the company, valued at $896,025.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 43.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

