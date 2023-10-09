Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $24.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

