Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.6 %
SDPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 11,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.30.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
