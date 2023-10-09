Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.6 %

SDPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 11,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,400. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 90,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,998.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 43,690 shares of company stock valued at $60,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

