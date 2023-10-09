iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $91.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

