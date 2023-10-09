Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 129.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

