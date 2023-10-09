SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.79. 208,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,686. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in SITE Centers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

