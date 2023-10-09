Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

SCM traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 17,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $301.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 197.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.