Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
SHG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 10,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.