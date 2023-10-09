Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. 10,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shinhan Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 838,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 110,070 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading

