Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 284 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $89.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

