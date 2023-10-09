WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NOC opened at $460.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.