SAP (NYSE:SAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.50.
SAP Stock Performance
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after purchasing an additional 335,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
