FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.94. 6,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,003. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $3,133,943.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,678,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,548,295.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,212 shares of company stock valued at $25,128,141. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

