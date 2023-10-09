StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FARO. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,551. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

