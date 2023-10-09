First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 43,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,001. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

