StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,896.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,463,000 after buying an additional 817,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after buying an additional 282,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,768,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

