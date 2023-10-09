FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.94. 6,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $3,701,289.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,212 shares of company stock valued at $25,128,141. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 608.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

