First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFWM. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 43,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,001. The stock has a market cap of $317.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.67 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $12,800,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 729,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 999,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 646,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

