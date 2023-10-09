Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 4,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 19,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,007.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

