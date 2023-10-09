Field & Main Bank Sells 125 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.99 and a beta of 2.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

