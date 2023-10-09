First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,301. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $332,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $332,703.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $76,497. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

