FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FARO. Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FARO

FARO Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

FARO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 7,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 241.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.