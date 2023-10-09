Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIC. Raymond James began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FFIC

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 4,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,145,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.