Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,260. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $175.28 and a 12 month high of $271.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 82.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

