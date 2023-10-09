Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,346. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,127,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,449. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

