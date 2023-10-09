AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $202.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $172.00 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $180.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.