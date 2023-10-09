7,983 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Purchased by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. 12,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,357. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

