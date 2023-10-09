Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 189.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Sysco stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

