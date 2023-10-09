Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $254,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $50,438,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 368,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,889. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

