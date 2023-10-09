CannabisCoin Trading 3% Lower This Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $212,464.59 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,501.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00230176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.38 or 0.00790438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00558578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00054615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00119505 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

