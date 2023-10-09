Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.89.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.10. 20,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.31. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $393.05. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

