Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 352,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

