Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 3,968 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 121,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNB

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.