Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,324 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities stock remained flat at $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 94,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,153. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

